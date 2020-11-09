Advertisement

Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park Hosting “Petsgiving"

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In collaboration with the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park is hosting their first-ever “Petsgiving”.

Volunteer opportunities at the shelters are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, Caitlan Ausmann resource specialist with the humane society of the Black Hills says this is a way for people to get involved and give back.

" Petsgiving at Bar K-9 is taking donations for animals staying here at the humane society, it’s really a great way to get involved, volunteer opportunities here are really limited in the midst of COVID-19, so this is a really great way to volunteer off-site, in an important way"

Bar K-9 are taking any supplies, items like puppy chow, canned cat food, bunny, and rat food are greatly appreciated.

The event goes from November 10th through November 24th.

