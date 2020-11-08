From the 70s on Saturday, to snow on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From a consecutive 6 day stretch of 70s, to snow overnight Sunday into Monday.

A cold front moved through western South Dakota earlier this afternoon and has brought in a much colder air mass and breezy winds out of the north. A brief shower this morning with temperatures still in the 50s quickly moved off as winds shifted from the south to the north today. The main lifting mechanism from the cold front is now moving toward the eastern part of the state approaching Sioux Falls. However, latest forecasting model runs have been supporting rising air overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. We will be tracking a few disturbances over the next couple of days that could bring us a small chance for precipitation during the first half of the week.

Models have been supportive of banding snow setting up over the far south central plains, into the Fall River County, Oglala Lakota County, Jackson County and Bennett County areas. A few areas into the Hills and Foot Hills will see the potential for snow overnight tonight, but the heavier amounts of accumulations right now are setting up into the south central plains. Snowfall amounts look to be between 1-3″ if heavy bands of snow do set up... The biggest concern is the lack of moisture within this disturbance that could be unsupportive of heavy accumulations. Total accumulations here in Rapid City look to be between .5″-1.5″, depending on if a snow band sets up over the Hills. Again, heaviest accumulations do look to stay toward the south central plains.

In terms of travel impacts, I am not expecting travel impacts to excessive or severe, but there could be some delays if snow does fall creating slick conditions here in Rapid City. Always give yourself a little extra time when active weather is expected. Oh, and grab your jackets because tomorrow morning is going to be CHILLY.

