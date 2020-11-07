Supporting local businesses at the annual Girlfriend’s Weekend Vendor Fair

HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - About 20 vendors showcased their products at the third annual Girlfriend’s Weekend Vendor Fair at Candyland in Hill City.

One vendor, Shell Tomjack, says she is usually booked solid from October through the end of the year going to the different events, but this year her plans changed.

“We decided that you know, we would look at the different activities and different venues, and we’d find one that would allow for social distancing. And you know we’ve got our mask and everything to stay safe, but we really wanted to start to feel normal again,” says a partner for Tomjack Decor and More, Shell Tomjack.

People often look to buy local during the holiday season, and one family feels it’s even more important in 2020.

“I think it’s just good support for our local community. And it’s different. It’s not something that you’re going to see everybody getting or whatnot. It’s something that really has to be thought about, and you know finding the perfect treasure for the person’s personality or for what they like. It makes it really a fun way to shop,” says Roxann Dubois.

Buying local doesn’t just help the business; it helps the whole community.

“The big companies aren’t hurting as bad as we are. You know we bought product. We’ve been sitting on this product, and we need to get it into people’s hands to get that income back to us to help us out,” says the owner of Crossroads Chalking with Amadee, Amadee Safar.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.