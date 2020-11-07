Last warm day for a while

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another mild night is on tap with temperatures in the 50s for those in or around the Black Hills. Tomorrow will have temperatures back up into the 70s by the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy. Enjoy the day, because this will be the final warm day we have in a while. Go on a hike, walk, to a park, set up the hammock and read a book, or even set up Christmas lights while the weather is nice. Always nice to hang up the lights in the 70s compared to the 30s or 40s.

A storm system slides through the area Sunday. Precipitation will be isolated and fall as rain or snow, depending on the elevation. Much of the day is expected to be dry. The morning starts off with plenty of clouds but the skies will clear up in the afternoon. Temperatures will be near or in the 50s before dropping into the 40s through the afternoon. It’ll be breezy with gusts of 30 mph or higher.

Monday will be cold as temperatures stay in the 30s all day long. We will have a mix of 30s and 40s for highs all next week. We will stay dry and have the sun mix with clouds much of next week, too.

