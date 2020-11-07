Dakota Market Square is bringing in some new businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The K-Mart shopping area is getting a makeover and becoming Dakota Market Square

“The first phase of that project has been completed and it’s all completely 100% occupied and it includes as I mentioned before retail and office, the next phase is just starting," says Hani Shafai from Dream Design International.

The next phase includes remodeling the large K-Mart building and splitting it up into education, health care, and retail spaces.

“The era of big boxes is gone," says Shafai. "Right now we are in the small business and mixed office and retail combination type deal even residential if the chances or the opportunities present themselves.”

In addition to K-Mart, the old Mexican restaurant along North Street will be demolished within the next month to make way for a small strip mall.

And as you drive by, there is a new car wash under construction on the corner.

“We have good reception from the community. This is hopefully the first step in revitalizing north rapid and it’s changing the entire social and socio-economic situation within that part of the community," says Shafai.

The 18 million dollar project is scheduled to be completed next year.

