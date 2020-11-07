Cattle truck catches fire Friday night on I-90
Published: Nov. 7, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It happened near mile marker 66 on I-90. At 10:44 p.m. law enforcement and fire crews responded to the fire.
The 34-year-old male driver wasn’t injured and most of the cattle were loaded onto a new trailer.
However, two of the cattle did not survive the fire and an additional one escaped.
