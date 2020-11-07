A beautiful start to the weekend, cooler finish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An absolutely perfect start to the weekend with another day of sunshine and the upper 70s. Hopefully you were able to get outside to enjoy the warm air one last time before colder air settles in next week. Some big changes are on the way, but by the end of next week we could be seeing temperatures near average for this time of year.

As we head into the evening hours Saturday, another mild night is expected with temperatures holding in the upper 40s with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies. Winds will stay out of the south tonight, increasing as we get into the overnight hours tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11PM Saturday until 11AM Sunday MDT for much of western South Dakota, except for the Black Hills, Foot Hills and Rapid City right now. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph expected with winds gusts exceeding 45 mph possible. With the strong winds behind the cold front, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for Campbell County tonight until 3PM MDT Sunday. Blowing dust is expected with strong winds and the Wyoming Air Quality Division recommends elderly, young children and individuals with respiratory issues to avoid excessive outdoor activity tomorrow morning and early afternoon during peak wind times.

Behind the cold front moving through Sunday morning, a colder air mass will settle in for much of next week with temperatures struggling to hit 40 on Monday. High temperatures Monday will be in the low to mid 30s. Mostly sunny throughout next week with a quiet forecast still in place. The next time we could see a slight warm up near normal will be Friday and Saturday of next week.

Looks like we will wave the 70s goodbye!

