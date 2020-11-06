Thanksgiving meal giveaway from Feeding South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are a few short weeks away from Thanksgiving but many families still struggle to put a meal on the table.

That’s why Feeding South Dakota is gearing up for their annual Thanksgiving meal for families in need.

One thousand meals featuring everything from turkey to sides to dessert will be handed out this year at the Fairgrounds on Nov. 21.

Events like these aren’t possible without numerous volunteers to help package and hand out the meals.

While the weather may be cold during the distribution organizers say the *warm feeling you get from helping others is worth it.

“It’s tremendous. It is a heartwarming experience, usually, we are out there at 6 AM and it is roughly 10 degrees on a normal distribution day and that will probably happen again this year. It is a warming experience, volunteers really enjoy the opportunity to help distribute that food, and everyone is so thankful and grateful.” Shawn Burke, Development Coordinator, Feeding South Dakota

