Some Downtown Rapid City building owners will get a chance to upgrade their appearance

Building owners are getting the chance to upgrade.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Downtown Rapid City building owners will have a chance to upgrade their buildings through a new program.

Elevate Rapid City is looking to launch a $120,000 downtown facade loan program in the next few weeks.

This is to help building owners in the downtown area upgrade the appearance of their buildings improving aspects like signage and also help fix the public right of way area outside of the buildings.

With many restaurants and shops in the area, Rapid City’s downtown continues to be a popular space.

“But really this is a result of the recognition that downtown is really the heart and soul of Rapid City and continue to invest our resources there," says President and CEO of Elevate Rapid City Tom Johnson.

Elevate is still refining this program, but a business can get a max loan of 20 thousand dollars.

