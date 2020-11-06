Advertisement

New apartments and businesses coming to Kansas City Street in Rapid City

New businesses and apartments will be up in the area next year.
New businesses and apartments will be up in the area next year.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s building permit numbers came out earlier this week, showing three months of unprecedented growth.

And some of that growth is happing near the South Dakota Mines campus.

Dream design international is constructing a mixed-use building at the corner of East Boulevard and Kansas City Street. The first floor will house four new businesses including a physical therapy center with three floors of apartments above that.

Kyle Treloar from Dream Design International say it will open up housing in the area while continuing the East of Fifth movement.

“This is a continuation of Rapid City and the School of Mines east of fifth program," says Treloar. "This is what we’re seeing now the continuation of that building where we’re connecting that School of Mines corridor right into downtown. We’re redeveloping that area, we’re bringing up the standard of housing that was in that area creating safer neighborhoods.”

This project scheduled for completion in the summer of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

