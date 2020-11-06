Kevin Killer projected to be the new president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the unofficial vote tallies from the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Kevin Killer is projected to be the tribe’s new president.

With his new role, Killer says he’s looking forward to engaging with people and strengthening and rebuilding relationships with different agencies at the state level.

And with the pandemic still ongoing, Killer says it’s important to share resources with the community, meet with the Covid task force when appropriate, and meet with emergency management.

Killer says he’s also looking to work with young people and create a youth council.

“A significant amount of our population is under the age of 30. So this is why we need to figure out how do we allocate resources. How do we meet their needs? And then how do we get programs to work together? Because a lot of funding that does come into our community most of the time is restricted or limited and has a limited focus. But how do we look at that and find ways to be resourceful,” says Killer.

Killer served in the state legislature from 2009 to 2018, and his new role will most likely start in early December.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.