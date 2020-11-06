Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef and Cream Cheese Bagelwich

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy recipe for a breakfast or lunch sandwich!

Split a bagel and half and spread each side with cream cheese. Use the regular cream cheese, not any flavored variety. Then top with some thinly sliced meat, which can be either steak, roast beef, deli meat, etc. I prefer steak that is well-seasoned. Then top with a slice of tomato, a few drained capers, and a slice of red onion.

Kind of like lox and bagels, but you’re eating meat not salmon!

Enjoy!

