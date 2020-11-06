Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef and Cream Cheese Bagelwich

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want a recipe for a simple breakfast or lunch sandwich? Try this out!

Simply spread cream cheese (regular, not flavored) on each half of a bagel. Then top with some thinly sliced meat. I like to sauté or grill some steak, but you can use roast beef or deli beef. Then add a slice of tomato and a half teaspoon of drained capers. Also top with a thin slice of red onion. Top with more capers if you want and put the bagel back together and voila - a great bite!

Instead of lox and bagels, you’re using meat instead of salmon. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.