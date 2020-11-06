Barbershop brews: business serves beer during appointments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Salons have had all the fun when it comes to having a liquor license, but the Black Hills Barbershop is now in the game as well.

Located right next to The Elks Theater, Black Hills Barbershop is about two years old, but it didn’t have to wait till 21 to get approved for a liquor license. The Rapid City council approved the business’s liquor license Monday. The shop owner said he grew up around salons and barbershops and wanted to give the area the experience he loves. He said adding brews to the barbershop is another way to give guys a place to hang out.

“I guess just giving the clients a little bit more of an experience to enjoy a beer while they’re waiting or if their friends are with them, they can hang out and drink a beer," said Dominique Clucas, the owner of Black Hills Barbershop. "My big goal is to link with local breweries and do kind of like the best brew that’s happening in the city.”

Clucas said he hopes to have brews in the barbershop by the end of December.

