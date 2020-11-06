Another Record Warm Day Expected Today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We did it yesterday, so why not do it today? Set a new record high, that is!

Today’s record high is 77 set back in 2010, we should see 79 at least this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will also be a very warm day, but probably shy of the record of 83. Much cooler air finally arrives Saturday night into Sunday with clouds and a few showers, but most of the precipitation will be west and north of us. Colder air pours into the region next week, but nothing severely cold, just more typical November chill.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.