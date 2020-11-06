Advertisement

Another Record Warm Day Expected Today!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We did it yesterday, so why not do it today? Set a new record high, that is!

Today’s record high is 77 set back in 2010, we should see 79 at least this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will also be a very warm day, but probably shy of the record of 83. Much cooler air finally arrives Saturday night into Sunday with clouds and a few showers, but most of the precipitation will be west and north of us. Colder air pours into the region next week, but nothing severely cold, just more typical November chill.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem: Marijuana measures approved by voters ‘the wrong choice’ for South Dakota
New company will bring 150 jobs to Rapid City
Total cases surpass 50,000 in South Dakota, 22 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday
Line for COVID-19 tests wrap around building of Black Hills Urgent Care in Rapid City
Dakotas lead country in recent cases per capita

Latest News

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Record warmth expected Friday
Record Warmth
Near Record Warmth to Continue Through Saturday