Another Record Warm Day Expected Today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More warm temperatures are expected today, and in fact another record high will be possible with highs up to 79 in Rapid City. That would break the record of 77 set back in 2010.

Saturday will also be warm, but cooler air arrives Sunday, with much cooler air arriving early next week. A few showers are possible Sunday, but not much rainfall is expected.

Next week will be much colder with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the teens and 20s.

