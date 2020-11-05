Starbucks to launch this year’s holiday cups Friday

(CNN) - Starbucks has unveiled its new cups for the holiday season.

Starting Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of four festive cups.

Starbucks first rolled out seasonal cups in 1997. They’re meant to drum up excitement for the coffee chain.

This year’s theme is “Carry the merry.” Starbucks said in a press release it’s about people carrying the cups out into the world quote “as messengers of joy.”

Also on Friday, you can get a free reusable version of the holiday cup. To qualify, you just have to order one of Starbucks' seasonal drinks.

From us, to you – holiday through and through. 🎁 We’re gifting limited-edition Starbucks Red Cups tomorrow, November 6 with purchase of any holiday handcrafted beverage. While supplies last at participating U.S. and Canada stores. Quantities are limited. pic.twitter.com/6Kvapi1uY2 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 5, 2020

