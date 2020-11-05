Record warmth expected Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warm air lingers overnight as temperatures in and around the Black Hills will likely stay in the 50s. Lows on the plains will be in the 40s for many, while a few fall into the 30s.

Sunshine continues tomorrow with record high temperatures expected. The forecast high for downtown is 80° and the record is 77° set back in 2010. Warm air continues Saturday, but we will stay well short of the record high, which is in the 80s.

A front slides through Sunday and temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50s. Isolated showers will be possible and it will be breezy. Cold air really settles in Monday, where highs are expected to be in the 30s. Temperatures climb back up to the low 40s Tuesday and for the rest of next week. Precipitation chances remain low.

