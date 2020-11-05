Advertisement

New Girl Scouts program offers free, interactive activities for girls K-12

The Adventures Now program offered through the Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons aims to help young girls meet friends, learn, and have fun.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Adventures Now program involves six different virtual series at a variety of times from November 3 through December 19.

It’s designed to give girls an opportunity to try out Girl Scouts, and each session is a different experience, with girls getting to build their own path by deciding which ones to attend.

Current Girl Scout members are invited to join and bring a friend to share in the experience. Parents are encouraged to attend to share in the experience with their girl and assist with activities if needed.

Participants will build a zip line, engineer paper airplanes, discover the magic of water, experiment with baking microwave cakes, and make their own casein plastic.

To learn more about the Adventures Now Series you can call a Girl Scouts team member at 1-800-666-2141.

Adventures Now: Girl Scouts

