Advertisement

New company will bring 150 jobs to Rapid City

Elevate Rapid City has been working with SatCom Marketing for the last few months to expand its business to Rapid City.
Elevate Rapid City has been working with SatCom Marketing for the last few months to expand its business to Rapid City.
Elevate Rapid City has been working with SatCom Marketing for the last few months to expand its business to Rapid City.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new company is coming to Rapid City and with it, almost 200 jobs that will need to be filled.

Elevate Rapid City has been working with SatCom Marketing for the last few months to expand its business to Rapid City.

The Minneapolis based call center began looking at Rapid City during the pandemic and civil unrest because the city hasn’t shut down. They were also attracted to the quality of life and opportunity for employees.

The unemployment rate went up due to the pandemic and Elevate’s president and CEO said it’s their job to provide opportunities for everyone, even those needing an entry-level job.

“We think it’ll push the unemployment rate down to some normal levels," said Tom Johnson, Elevate Rapid City’s president, and CEO. "We think it will provide employment to some folks who were maybe looking for work, we think it’ll probably keep some people in apartments and their houses who maybe weren’t going to once the benefits after COVID were off. So, we think it’s a way to stop some of the bleeding and push back up.”

The call center will be located in the old Vast Broadband building on Deadwood Ave. and should be up and running by the end of November or the start of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Recreational and medical marijuana passed in South Dakota, so what’s next?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
South Dakota voters made the decision to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana, the first time any state has done both during the same election.

News

Kids in need benefit from the backpack program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Backpack program at Feeding South Dakota

News

Box Elder Police revive man with Naloxone after opioid overdose

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The lifesaving Naloxone administered during this call was provided by the state’s Naloxone Project.

News

Influx of COVID-19 cases cause 4 RCAS schools to move to distance learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Southwest, West and South middle schools and Central High School will move to distance learning.

Latest News

News

Whitewood duo sentenced for distributing meth in Northern Hills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A Whitewood couple will serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine for almost a year in the Northern Hills.

News

Spearfish approves office space to tackle illegal drug distribution in Northern Hills

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
“Once completed, the mission for this working group of drug investigators is to investigate crimes relating to the use, sale, distribution, and manufacture of illegal drugs, specifically methamphetamine."

News

West River local elections declare winners after election night

Updated: 4 hours ago
Most precincts in South Dakota have reported and winners have been declared in local county elections.Here are the races we tracked for local counties.

News

RCAS goes under secure status in response to close by stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed under secure status for a short time Wednesday afternoon as Rapid City Police investigated a stabbing that happened close by.

News

South Dakota voters passed pot, now what?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Not so fast, South Dakota still has a while until new marijuana laws take effect.

News

14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in SD Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The 14 new victims bring the state total to 460. The 937 new cases, bring the state total to 49,791. Active cases rose by over 500 to 13,908.