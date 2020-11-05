Near Record Warmth to Continue Through Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We continue to push back the cold front that still promises to bring a change to more normal November weather here. Now, it looks like it will be Sunday and Monday when the cooler air arrives.

Until that time, expect mostly sunny, dry and very warm weather with near record high temperatures today, Friday and Saturday. Breezy conditions will develop at times, elevating the fire danger across the region.

We are still expecting highs in the 30s early next week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.