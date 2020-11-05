Local Dispensary Owner Speaks out on Marijuana Measures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Ballots have been counted, Amendment A; legalizing recreational marijuana, and initiated measure 26, which legalizes medical marijuana both passed and will go into effect in July 2021.

In a recent statement, governor Kristi Noem called voters' decision quote “the wrong choice for South Dakota’s communities”.

Leonard Vandermate owner of Hemporium Boutique Dispensary in Rapid City is excited “they did it through the amendment and through the measure, which is remarkable, we’re the first state to do both of them at the same time, which is incredible”.

Vandermate says legalizing marijuana may create many new jobs in South Dakota.

" Not only are you gonna have dispensaries, to help with the medical and recreational needs, but your also gonna have a lot of spin-off business, everything from lawyers to bankers to manufacturing to packaging ‚labs, you name it, there’s gonna be a ton of jobs available on the marketplace".

It is going to take eight months to get marijuana legalized and for the legislature to figure out the rules and regulations.

