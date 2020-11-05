’Help us stop the spread:’ City of Spearfish moves meetings online

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish leadership will meet remotely for the rest of 2020 due to an uptick of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in South Dakota.

This moves City Council meetings, Public Works and Legal, Finance, and Public Safety, and Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Advisory Committee meetings and Planning Commission meetings online.

Additionally, utility payments can be paid online or taken to the Utility Payment Dropbox outside City Hall. Other City business can be done with a phone call to the proper city department. Contact information is online.

“Community spread has been and continues to occur, which means the virus is moving from person to person in our communities,” Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke said. “We knew this was coming, and we must all do our part to slow the spread. Please take all of the recommendations very seriously and put them into action.”

Links to Zoom meetings will be included in the meeting’s agenda, which is posted to the City website prior. Public comments are welcomed through email before the meeting or the public can join the remote meeting.

“Help us stop the spread,” Thomas Worsley, president of Spearfish Hospital and Hills Market at Monument Health, said. "We are currently seeing extremely busy hospitals and clinics across our region.

