Cooking with Eric - Honey Chicken Stir Fry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a super simple meal that can be made any weeknight. The whole family will enjoy it, and get your kids involved in the cooking!

Here’s all you do: Mix 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 1 tablespoon cold water until smooth. Set aside.

In a large skillet, heat 2 teaspoons oil over medium-high heat; stir-fry chicken (1 pound skinless, boneless breasts cut into 1″ pieces) and 2 minced garlic cloves for 1 minute. Add 3 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoon Tamari soy sauce, salt and pepper to taste; cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink, 2-3 minutes. Remove from pan.

In same pan, stir-fry 1 package broccoli stir fry vegetable blend in some oil just until tender, 4-5 minutes. Return chicken to pan. Stir cornstarch mixture and add to pan; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, about 1 minute. Serve with rice if desired.

