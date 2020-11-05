Concerns for homeless population as cases rise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the positive case count of Coronavirus rises in the Dakotas, the director of the Hope Center in Rapid City, Melanie Timm, said in recent weeks, her organization has seen an increase in the number of homeless people who are ill.

Timm said the Hope Center has been notified of people they have served testing positive.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve had an increase in numbers, until the last couple weeks-- definitely in the last two weeks— we’ve started to see a decline in numbers,” said Timm. “We attributed that to the established camp that’s on the west side of town and people making other arrangements because of the cold winter coming on.”

Timm said almost all activities were modified or moved outside from April through August. There has also been an emphasis on sanitization, with a mask requirement, dividers at the welcome desk, and a capacity limit.

She said the Hope Center is giving out roughly 200 masks a day.

Timm said the Hope Center relies heavily on volunteers, but many of those volunteers fall into the age range most susceptible to COVID-19, so many have taken reduced their hours.

Nonetheless, Timm said the Hope Center will do the best they can to continue serving the homeless community.

“You know, we’re going to do our very best to keep our doors open for as long as we most possibly can,” said Timm. “We’re going to continue to feed people in the park three days a week.”

Timm said hygiene has been a challenge since the pandemic began, but said the Hope Center recently received a monetary donation from a local church to create a mobile shower unit.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.