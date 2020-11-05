Bear Runner’s out, unofficial tally projects Killer next OST president
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Former state lawmaker Kevin Killer is projected to be the new president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, according to unofficial vote tallies from the tribe.
Killer received 2,284 votes or 67% of the tribe’s vote. Incumbent President Julian Bear Runner got 1,117 votes, according to the unofficial vote.
Oglala Sioux Tribe’s projected new vice president is Alicia Mousseau, a doctor of clinical psychology. Mousseau got 1,973 votes, or 57%, beating former president and LNI founder Bryan Brewer, who got 1,512 votes, according to the unofficial vote.
Voters also selected 20 council members for nine districts. Below are the unofficial winners:
Pass Creek District
Ron Dubray: 142 votes
James Cross: 117 votes
LaCreek District
Craig Dillon: 98 votes
Cora White Horse: 86 votes
Wakpamni District
Jacqui Siers: 284 votes
Michael Carlow Sr.: 277 votes
Pine Ridge District
George Dreamer: 370 votes
Ella John Carlow: 342 votes
Nakina Mills: 245 votes
Oglala District
Wendell Youngman Jr.: 263 votes
Tyler Yellow Boy: 184 votes
Wounded Knee District
Bernardo Rodríguez Jr.: 190 votes
Garf Steele: 186 votes
Porcupine District
Richard Iron Cloud: 222 votes
Dave Pourier: 207 votes
Medicine Root District
Ryan Jumping Eagle: 297 votes
Gerald Cournoyer Jr.: 263 votes
Austin Watkins: 236 votes
Eagle Nest District
Blaine Little Thunder: 129 votes
Wesley Hawkins Sr.: 103 votes
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.