129th South Dakota Stockgrowers convention comes to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is in the middle of its 129th annual convention and tradeshow in Rapid City.

The convention began November 5th and brought together ranchers, speakers, and companies from across the nation. The annual gathering covers a range of topics from marketing to meat processing. Despite the pandemic, the turnout is reflective of past years, with 150 people already attending. And the executive director for the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association says this event can play a personal role in every rancher’s professional development.

“We do have some of our speakers joining us via zoom. Masks are an option if people want to wear them and we’re trying to create events in spaces big enough where we can socially distance but all in all we’re continuing to do what we’ve always done; producers can’t stop producing food for the American people and so we’re not going to stop having our convention," said James Halverson, the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association executive director.

The convention and tradeshow continue through November 6th and is open to anyone interested in attending.

