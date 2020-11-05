Advertisement

129th South Dakota Stockgrowers convention comes to Rapid City

The convention and tradeshow run November 5th through November 6th and is open to anyone interested in attending.
The annual gathering covers a range of topics from marketing to meat processing.
The annual gathering covers a range of topics from marketing to meat processing.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is in the middle of its 129th annual convention and tradeshow in Rapid City.

The convention began November 5th and brought together ranchers, speakers, and companies from across the nation. The annual gathering covers a range of topics from marketing to meat processing. Despite the pandemic, the turnout is reflective of past years, with 150 people already attending. And the executive director for the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association says this event can play a personal role in every rancher’s professional development.

“We do have some of our speakers joining us via zoom. Masks are an option if people want to wear them and we’re trying to create events in spaces big enough where we can socially distance but all in all we’re continuing to do what we’ve always done; producers can’t stop producing food for the American people and so we’re not going to stop having our convention," said James Halverson, the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association executive director.

The convention and tradeshow continue through November 6th and is open to anyone interested in attending.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Measure 26, medical marijuana passes in South Dakota, AP says
2020 Election Results
South Dakota votes to legalize recreational marijuana
New company will bring 150 jobs to Rapid City
Hunters find body near creek in south-centeral South Dakota

Latest News

Five RCAS schools move to online learning for time being
Black Hills Energy commits to cutting green house gas emissions further
First-time unemployment claims climb in South Dakota
Gov. Noem visits Belle Fourche businesses