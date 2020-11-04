Advertisement

Whitewood duo sentenced for distributing meth in Northern Hills

(KMVT)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - A Whitewood couple will serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine for almost a year in the Northern Hills.

Robert Bartels, 24, and Raina Strickland, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. From May 2019 to December 2019, the two distributed meth out of hotels in Sturgis and Spearfish.

After serving 10 years in federal prison, both have five years supervised released and a $100 special assessment. Bartles was sentenced on Aug. 14, 2020, and Strickland on Oct. 30, 2020. Both are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Rapid City Police and Pennington County Sherriff’s office assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spearfish approves office space to tackle illegal drug distribution in Northern Hills

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
“Once completed, the mission for this working group of drug investigators is to investigate crimes relating to the use, sale, distribution, and manufacture of illegal drugs, specifically methamphetamine."

News

West River local elections declare winners after election night

Updated: 1 hours ago
Most precincts in South Dakota have reported and winners have been declared in local county elections.Here are the races we tracked for local counties.

News

RCAS goes under secure status in response to close by stabbing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed under secure status for a short time Wednesday afternoon as Rapid City Police investigated a stabbing that happened close by.

News

South Dakota voters passed pot, now what?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Not so fast, South Dakota still has a while until new marijuana laws take effect.

Latest News

News

14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in SD Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The 14 new victims bring the state total to 460. The 937 new cases, bring the state total to 49,791. Active cases rose by over 500 to 13,908.

News

Forest Service facilitates controlled 500-acre burn south of Spearfish

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Northern Hills fire crews will conduct a controlled burn south of Spearfish starting Nov. 4 till the end of the week.

News

Trump rolls in South Dakota while 2 marijuana measures pass

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson won in South Dakota on Tuesday. But with Republicans long dominating the state’s elections, the most interesting development was the passage of separate proposals to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana.

News

South Dakota votes to legalize recreational marijuana

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Associated Press is reporting Amendment A has passed in South Dakota, legalizing recreational marijuana.

News

AP says sports betting passes in South Dakota

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota is in favor of sports betting, according to AP poll reporting.

News

Measure 26, medical marijuana passes in South Dakota, AP says

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Third times the charm as Initiated Mesure 26 passed in South Dakota, according to the Associated Press.