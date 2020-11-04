Advertisement

West River local elections declare winners after election night

Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most precincts in South Dakota have reported and winners have been declared in local county elections.

Here are the races we tracked for local counties:

Rapid City

Ron Weifenbach beat out Tessa LaHaie in a close race for the Rapid City Council- Ward 1 spot. Weifenbach got 2,544 and LeHaie 2,081 votes.

Pennington County

Republican Travis Lasseter won the Pennington County Commissioner race. With 10,416 votes, Lasseter beat Democrat Karen McGregor, who had 4,350 votes.

Ziebach County

Bill Henderson (D) and David Pesicka (I) were re-elected as county commissioners in Ziebach County in the at-large race. Henderson had 460 votes, Pesicka 365 and Brain Alley (R) had 289 votes.

Bennett County

Democrat Jolene Donovan beat Independent Kelli Ceplecha in the Bennett County Treasurer race. Donovan had 933 votes, Ceplecha had 216.

Angela Hicks, a Democrat, won the Bennett County auditor spot. Hicks beat Republican Ami Jo Allen with 836 votes. Allen had 329 votes.

Two Republicans won the Bennett County Commissioner At Large race. Kyle W Harris and David L Bakley came out on top. Harris had 631 votes, Bakley 576. Democrat Anthony Waters had 311 votes, Lavern Butch Ceplecha (D) 266 and Independent Keeley Clausen had 272.

Harding County

Republican John Wayne Helms beat out Independent Debra K Brown for Harding County Commissioner. Helms had 120 votes, Brown 44.

Jackson County

Republican Jeff Willert beat out Democrat Jerome High Horse Sr. for Jackson County Commissioner. Willert got 192 votes, High Horse Sr. got 41.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Whitewood duo sentenced for distributing meth in Northern Hills

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A Whitewood couple will serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine for almost a year in the Northern Hills.

News

Spearfish approves office space to tackle illegal drug distribution in Northern Hills

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
“Once completed, the mission for this working group of drug investigators is to investigate crimes relating to the use, sale, distribution, and manufacture of illegal drugs, specifically methamphetamine."

News

RCAS goes under secure status in response to close by stabbing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed under secure status for a short time Wednesday afternoon as Rapid City Police investigated a stabbing that happened close by.

News

South Dakota voters passed pot, now what?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Not so fast, South Dakota still has a while until new marijuana laws take effect.

Latest News

News

14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in SD Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The 14 new victims bring the state total to 460. The 937 new cases, bring the state total to 49,791. Active cases rose by over 500 to 13,908.

News

Forest Service facilitates controlled 500-acre burn south of Spearfish

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Northern Hills fire crews will conduct a controlled burn south of Spearfish starting Nov. 4 till the end of the week.

News

Trump rolls in South Dakota while 2 marijuana measures pass

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson won in South Dakota on Tuesday. But with Republicans long dominating the state’s elections, the most interesting development was the passage of separate proposals to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana.

News

South Dakota votes to legalize recreational marijuana

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Associated Press is reporting Amendment A has passed in South Dakota, legalizing recreational marijuana.

News

AP says sports betting passes in South Dakota

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota is in favor of sports betting, according to AP poll reporting.

News

Measure 26, medical marijuana passes in South Dakota, AP says

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Third times the charm as Initiated Mesure 26 passed in South Dakota, according to the Associated Press.