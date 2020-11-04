West River local elections declare winners after election night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most precincts in South Dakota have reported and winners have been declared in local county elections.

Here are the races we tracked for local counties:

Rapid City

Ron Weifenbach beat out Tessa LaHaie in a close race for the Rapid City Council- Ward 1 spot. Weifenbach got 2,544 and LeHaie 2,081 votes.

Pennington County

Republican Travis Lasseter won the Pennington County Commissioner race. With 10,416 votes, Lasseter beat Democrat Karen McGregor, who had 4,350 votes.

Ziebach County

Bill Henderson (D) and David Pesicka (I) were re-elected as county commissioners in Ziebach County in the at-large race. Henderson had 460 votes, Pesicka 365 and Brain Alley (R) had 289 votes.

Bennett County

Democrat Jolene Donovan beat Independent Kelli Ceplecha in the Bennett County Treasurer race. Donovan had 933 votes, Ceplecha had 216.

Angela Hicks, a Democrat, won the Bennett County auditor spot. Hicks beat Republican Ami Jo Allen with 836 votes. Allen had 329 votes.

Two Republicans won the Bennett County Commissioner At Large race. Kyle W Harris and David L Bakley came out on top. Harris had 631 votes, Bakley 576. Democrat Anthony Waters had 311 votes, Lavern Butch Ceplecha (D) 266 and Independent Keeley Clausen had 272.

Harding County

Republican John Wayne Helms beat out Independent Debra K Brown for Harding County Commissioner. Helms had 120 votes, Brown 44.

Jackson County

Republican Jeff Willert beat out Democrat Jerome High Horse Sr. for Jackson County Commissioner. Willert got 192 votes, High Horse Sr. got 41.

