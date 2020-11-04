Advertisement

Warm Air Looks to Stick Around a Little Longer

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The unseasonably warm weather pattern now looks to hang around through Saturday. Each day from today through Saturday will feature high temperatures in the 70s, which is 20+ degrees above normal. There might be a record high or two challenged the next couple of days.

Finally by Saturday night and Sunday, colder air arrives along with some light rain or snow. The latest computer model outputs are rather skimpy with snowfall amounts in western South Dakota, but this system is still a few days away, and we’ll be fine-tuning the forecast. We are confident in much colder temperatures arriving Sunday into early next week.

