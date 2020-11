South Dakota votes to legalize recreational marijuana

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Associated Press is reporting Amendment A has passed in South Dakota, legalizing recreational marijuana. With 95% of the precincts reporting Wednesday morning, 53% of the votes have gone to pass the amendment.

Initiated Measure 26, which legalized medical marijuana, also passed in Tuesday’s election. South Dakota is the first state to approve medical and recreational marijuana at the same time.

Both measures will go into effect July 1 of 2021. Between now and then, the state legislature will have to set up regulatory structures in the state.

Governor Kristi Noem was against both measures.

