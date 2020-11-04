RCAS goes under secure status in response to close by stabbing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed under secure status for a short time Wednesday afternoon as Rapid City Police investigated a stabbing that happened close by.

The two schools went into secure status at approximately 12:10 p.m. “due to law enforcement activity in the area.” The secure status was lifted around 12:25 p.m.

The person who was stabbed near North Maple Street and Surfwood Drive was taken to Monument Health for non-life-threatening injuries, Brendyn Mandina public information officer for RCPD said.

Mandina said the victim isn’t cooperative with the police right now.

Rapid City Police Department to investigate.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.