RCAS goes under secure status in response to close by stabbing

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed under secure status for a short time Wednesday afternoon as Rapid City Police investigated a stabbing that happened close by.

The two schools went into secure status at approximately 12:10 p.m. “due to law enforcement activity in the area.” The secure status was lifted around 12:25 p.m.

The person who was stabbed near North Maple Street and Surfwood Drive was taken to Monument Health for non-life-threatening injuries, Brendyn Mandina public information officer for RCPD said.

Mandina said the victim isn’t cooperative with the police right now.

Rapid City Police Department to investigate.

