Measure 26, medical marijuana passes in South Dakota, AP says

(AP) - Third times the charm as Initiated Mesure 26 passed in South Dakota, according to the Associated Press.

With 81% precincts reporting by 10 p.m., 69% of South Dakotans voted in favor of passing medical marijuana in the state.

The 2020 election is the third time medical marijuana has been a ballot question for South Dakotans. In 2006, medical marijuana was rejected by 52%. In 2010, medical marijuana failed almost two thirds.

See full results here: https://www.kotatv.com/politics/election-results/

