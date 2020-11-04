Advertisement

Full Court Press Host Greta Van Susteren unsure about Gov. Noem’s future political aspirations

The national political analyst said expects to see South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on a national platform in years to come.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chief Political Analyst for Gray Television and Host of Full Court Press, Greta Van Susteren, says election results were as expected on Wednesday morning, with battlegrounds states still up for grabs.

Van Susteren says this year’s election was different because there was an overwhelming amount of people who either voted early or by mail. She says every state should have been ready to count the votes, being it’s no secret an election happens every four years, and she’s disappointed we don’t have all the results called.

The political analyst said the American people will not see election results from Pennsylvania until Friday due to the state extending voting, which could end up being a lawsuit. The state extending voting until Friday was already challenged by the GOP leading up to the election but was unsuccessful.

When asked if she was surprised about President Trump voicing early on that he already won the election, Van Susteren said it was expected the president would stay persistent, and she said she hopes Biden does the same.

The Full Court Press host mentioned she spoke with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem six weeks ago about her political aspirations and Noem voiced she plans to stay in South Dakota as governor. Although Noem said her aspirations are in her home state of South Dakota, Van Susteren said she wouldn’t be surprised to see Noem on a national level in years to come.

Van Susteren also mentioned she is curious about the alleged laptop belonging to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and wants to know if the laptop has been authenticated. She says Biden has mentioned it as a “smear," but has not heard the vice president answer questions directly on the matter. Being a previous lawyer, she says she needs more answers than just denials to feel certain.

Watch Van Susteren’s full interview on Good Morning KOTA Territory with Natalie Morris.

