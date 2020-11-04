Advertisement

Forest Service facilitates controlled 500-acre burn south of Spearfish

, Brian Rafferty, Fuels Specialist from North Zone Fire Management, Black Hills National Forest.
, Brian Rafferty, Fuels Specialist from North Zone Fire Management, Black Hills National Forest.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Northern Hills fire crews will conduct a controlled burn south of Spearfish starting Nov. 4 till the end of the week.

The prescribed burn will scorch away up to 500 acres in the Beartown Project area. The Beartown Project area is located approximately eight miles south of Spearfish and 12 miles west of Lead. The project area is in the vicinity of Iron Creek Lake.

The burn will start Nov. 4 and end Nov. 6, according to Brian Rafferty, fuels specialist from North Zone Fire Management, Black Hills National Forest.

Roads in the area will remain open, fire officials say. However, drivers must use caution and drive slowly. Smoke may make driving difficult. Drivers should not stop their vehicles while driving in areas of reduced visibility, as this can create a hazard for other vehicles in the area.

Smoke could potentially impact FSR 134 (Tinton Road), as well as Spearfish Canyon.

Crews have prepared to facilitate this project for several years. The planned burn meets management criteria for the area right now, according to Forest Service managers.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump rolls in South Dakota while 2 marijuana measures pass

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson won in South Dakota on Tuesday. But with Republicans long dominating the state’s elections, the most interesting development was the passage of separate proposals to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana.

News

South Dakota votes to legalize recreational marijuana

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Associated Press is reporting Amendment A has passed in South Dakota, legalizing recreational marijuana.

News

AP says sports betting passes in South Dakota

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota is in favor of sports betting, according to AP poll reporting.

News

Measure 26, medical marijuana passes in South Dakota, AP says

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Third times the charm as Initiated Mesure 26 passed in South Dakota, according to the Associated Press.

Latest News

News

Trump, Lummis and Cheney win in Wyoming

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis was elected to an open U.S. Senate seat while Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney won a third term in Wyoming’s first election with women as the major party congressional candidates, the Associated Press said.

News

Donald Trump, Mike Rounds, Dusty Johnson win in South Dakota

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds have won in South Dakota.

News

golf

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Mead school

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Land swap

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

2020 Election Results

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Track the latest election results on the KOTA Territory News election center page.