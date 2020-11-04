Advertisement

Box Elder Police revive man with Naloxone after opioid overdose

(WTAP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Box Elder Police saved a man from an opioid overdose by administering Naloxone on Tuesday.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 3 a 28-year-old man overdosed in his truck outside the Flying J Truck Stop on I-90. His ex-girlfriend called 911 for assistance.

The man was completely unresponsive, blue in color and was struggling to breathe.

Officer Ricardo Olandez administered a dose of Naloxone (Narcan), then pulled the man out of the semi cab to the ground for further aid. After the second dose of Naloxone, the man began breathing more regularly, his skin color returned and he became conscious.

He became combative with rescuers and bit his ex-girlfriend. The man was then retained during EMS transport and treatment.

During the investigation, police were unable to determine the specific substances had been used and they could not be located. However, the man was on parole and was wearing an electronic ankle monitor.

The lifesaving Naloxone administered during this call was provided by the state’s Naloxone Project, a cooperative effort of the South Dakota Department of Health, Department of Social Services and rescuers to combat the state’s opioid epidemic. The Box Elder Police Department has participated in the program since inception and fields Naloxone in each of its patrol units.

Investigation of this event is continuing.

