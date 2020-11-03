Warm weather brings out the golfers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The warmer temperatures this week are giving golfers one last chance to hit the links.

Golf in Rapid City has experienced a surge in popularity this year -- as it’s an activity people can easily take part in while keeping social distancing. And the beautiful temperatures this week have been a boon to local courses.

Before the colder weather finally does settle into the Black Hills, snowbirds are eager to get in some additional swings out on the green.

“It is great to see them out here, some of them have been packing up to head south for the winter. You know they are very excited and thankful to get out a few more times.” Kristy Lintz, Golf Operations Manager Rapid City, says

Golf courses around town are hoping for another successful season next year.

