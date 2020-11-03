Advertisement

Warm weather brings out the golfers

Early November temperatures give golfers one last chance on the course.
Golf
Golf(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The warmer temperatures this week are giving golfers one last chance to hit the links.

Golf in Rapid City has experienced a surge in popularity this year -- as it’s an activity people can easily take part in while keeping social distancing. And the beautiful temperatures this week have been a boon to local courses.

Before the colder weather finally does settle into the Black Hills, snowbirds are eager to get in some additional swings out on the green.

“It is great to see them out here, some of them have been packing up to head south for the winter. You know they are very excited and thankful to get out a few more times.” Kristy Lintz, Golf Operations Manager Rapid City, says

Golf courses around town are hoping for another successful season next year.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City man invovled in fatal two-vehicle crash

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it was struck by a 2014 Toyota 4 Runner SUV that was westbound in the eastbound lanes near Kimball.

News

Meade School Board will discuss COVID-19 testing during Monday’s meeting

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
COVID-19 testing

News

Unopposed Wyoming state Rep. Roy Edwards dies on election day

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Republican was running unopposed for a fourth, two-year term. The Campbell County Republican Party precinct committee will select three people who are qualified to fill the vacancy and the county commission will pick one of the three to serve in the state House.

News

Buffalo Crossing, a new development on the south side of Rapid City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Many more tenants will start construction in the next few weeks.

Latest News

News

The Black Hills see huge interest from companies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
And it’s not just companies that want to move here, people from coast to coast want to make their way to the Black Hills.

News

State reports increase in current hospitalizations, 1,004 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,004 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as current hospitalizations increased to 480.

News

Business owners confident voters will not trash storefronts despite bitter election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Many downtown stores and restaurants we spoke to said they are not worried about voters taking their anger out on buildings should their favored candidate lose the 2020 United States presidential election.

News

What you need to know before heading to polls in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota voters have many big decisions to make in the 2020 election, including the future of marijuana laws in South Dakota and which representatives to send to Congress.

News

South Dakota voters queue up at polling places

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Voters were greeted with long lines at many polling locations across South Dakota Tuesday.

News

Rapid City is rapidly changing with growth all across the city

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
One development company is giving the city a new look.