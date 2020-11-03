Advertisement

Voters in Rapid City Weigh in on the 2020 Election

Election 2020
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Tomorrow is the big day. many Americans will go and cast their votes for the 2020 presidential election - choosing between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. South Dakotans revealed some of their thoughts on the upcoming contest....and the importance of casting their ballot.

as a woman, know something that wasn’t something that was allowed, I just feel lucky as a child of immigrant parents as well, it’s a huge part of why I vote just for people that can’t or don’t have a voice"

South Dakota voters will also weigh in on a handful of ballot measures -- including constitutional amendment b, which would legalize sports wagering in deadwood, and initiated measure 26, which would provide for a medical marijuana program in South Dakota.

“I think it’s important just for the future and the young people especially around here, I’m pretty young so I think every age group should have a say of who represents them”

and one South Dakotan has some advice for those first-time voters.

“lookup an early ballot and look up where your voting for, because you can get there and not know who your representative stands for, and even if you think that you don’t make a difference in your presidential election you have a voice in your local election.”

a rapid city resident says voting is safe, people at the polls are socially distanced, and the entire process is quick and easy.

“just go out and vote it’s just so important to take part and do your part as a citizen and just let your voice be heard.”

Election coverage will be going on throughout the evening tomorrow

