Thriving from Facebook business, Rayney Day Patisserie offers baked-at-home goods to pick up

Besides being a single mom and working full-time at a bakery in Rapid City, Rayne Morrow runs her patisserie business from inside her home.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Morrow works at Sweet Secrets Bakery in Rapid City and said her coworkers have been supportive of her decision to open Rayney Day Patisserie.

Morrow says at least a two-day notice is required for orders and delivery or pick up options are available.

Morrow runs Rayney Day Patisserie through Facebook, so to place an order or look at prices, you can visit their Facebook page and click on the services tab or send a personal message.

Rayney Day Patisserie - Menu
To place an order, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/rayneydaybakery.
To place an order, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/rayneydaybakery.(Rayney Day Patisserie)

