Thriving from Facebook business, Rayney Day Patisserie offers baked-at-home goods to pick up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Besides being a single mom and working full-time at a bakery, Rayne Morrow runs her patisserie business from inside her home.

Morrow works at Sweet Secrets Bakery in Rapid City and said her coworkers have been supportive of her decision to open Rayney Day Patisserie.

Morrow says at least a two-day notice is required for orders and delivery or pick up options are available.

Morrow runs Rayney Day Patisserie through Facebook, so to place an order or look at prices, you can visit their Facebook page and click on the services tab or send a personal message.

To place an order, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/rayneydaybakery. (Rayney Day Patisserie)

