State reports increase in current hospitalizations, 1,004 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,004 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as current hospitalizations increased to 480.

The 1,004 new cases bring the state total to 48,854. Of those 13,0367 cases are currently active while 35,041 of them have recovered.

Current hospitalizations increased Tuesday by more than 75 to 480. Coronavirus patients occupy 15.6% of staffed hospital beds and 23.3% of staffed ICU beds. 39.5% of hospital beds and 47.7% of staffed ICU beds remain available throughout the state. Overall, 2,824 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. On Monday, the state reported 2,075 hospitalizations.

The death toll also increased Tuesday by eight, and now stands at a total of 446 in South Dakota. This total would account for the fifth leading cause of death in 2018, the most recent year this data is available in South Dakota.

Leading causes of death in South Dakota in 2018, according to the South Dakota Department of Health:

1) Heart Disease, 1,797

2) Malignant Neoplasms (cancer), 1,632

3) Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease, 498

4) Accidents, 452

5) Alzheimer’s Disease, 437

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.