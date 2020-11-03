Advertisement

State reports increase in current hospitalizations, 1,004 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,004 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as current hospitalizations increased to 480.
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,004 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as current hospitalizations increased to 480.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,004 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as current hospitalizations increased to 480.

The 1,004 new cases bring the state total to 48,854. Of those 13,0367 cases are currently active while 35,041 of them have recovered.

Current hospitalizations increased Tuesday by more than 75 to 480. Coronavirus patients occupy 15.6% of staffed hospital beds and 23.3% of staffed ICU beds. 39.5% of hospital beds and 47.7% of staffed ICU beds remain available throughout the state. Overall, 2,824 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. On Monday, the state reported 2,075 hospitalizations.

The death toll also increased Tuesday by eight, and now stands at a total of 446 in South Dakota. This total would account for the fifth leading cause of death in 2018, the most recent year this data is available in South Dakota.

Leading causes of death in South Dakota in 2018, according to the South Dakota Department of Health:

1) Heart Disease, 1,797

2) Malignant Neoplasms (cancer), 1,632

3) Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease, 498

4) Accidents, 452

5) Alzheimer’s Disease, 437

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Buffalo Crossing, a new development on the south side of Rapid City

Updated: moments ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Many more tenants will start construction in the next few weeks.

News

The Black Hills see huge interest from companies

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
And it’s not just companies that want to move here, people from coast to coast want to make their way to the Black Hills.

News

Business owners confident voters will not trash storefronts despite bitter election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Many downtown stores and restaurants we spoke to said they are not worried about voters taking their anger out on buildings should their favored candidate lose the 2020 United States presidential election.

News

What you need to know before heading to polls in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota voters have many big decisions to make in the 2020 election, including the future of marijuana laws in South Dakota and which representatives to send to Congress.

Latest News

News

South Dakota voters queue up at polling places

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Voters were greeted with long lines at many polling locations across South Dakota Tuesday.

News

Rapid City is rapidly changing with growth all across the city

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
One development company is giving the city a new look.

News

Rapid City Council delays land swap vote due to many on the council needing more time

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The vote was pushed back to the November 10th working session at City Hall.

News

Gov. Mark Gordon quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The self-isolation will last until Nov. 11, or 14 days following the possible exposure.

News

Rapid City warns unpaid utilities payments will lead to shutting off services

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Late fees that have been charged to accounts and remain unpaid on Jan. 4 will be due and payable in full and will need to be paid before service is restored.

News

Voters in Rapid City Weigh in on the 2020 Election

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Rapid City Residents Weigh in on the 2020 Election