Red ribbon adds some flair to Dinosaur Hill

By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week marked Red Ribbon week for Rapid City Area Schools, but the weather postponed the hanging of a ribbon from Dinosaur Hill.

With the clear skies on Monday afternoon, the ribbon was hung and had the signature of students from area schools.

Red Ribbon week is put on by the Rushmore Noon Optimist club who’s motto is " bringing out the best in kids,"

The ribbon now flies high above Rapid City with hopes of starting the dialogue on what drug-free is.

‘Everyone starts talking about it, just saying what is that up for and for the kids to say my name is on the banner and I made a choice to be drug-free and we hope they remember that not just during red ribbon week, but all year long,’ Cricket Palmer, Rushmore Noon Optimist Club, says

The ribbon is expected to be on display for a week.

