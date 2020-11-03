Advertisement

Rapid City man invovled in fatal two-vehicle crash

A semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it was struck by a 2014 Toyota 4 Runner SUV that was westbound in the eastbound lanes near Kimball.
A semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it was struck by a 2014 Toyota 4 Runner SUV that was westbound in the eastbound lanes near Kimball.(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBALL, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City semi-truck driver was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash near Kimball late Thursday.

A Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, driven by Edward Herring, 60, of Rapid City, was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it was struck by a 2014 Toyota 4 Runner SUV that was westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Adrian Jordan, 30, of Warwick, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Herring was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken by ambulance to the Chamberlain hospital.

Both eastbound lanes were closed to traffic for a time after the crash.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meade School Board will discuss COVID-19 testing during Monday’s meeting

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
COVID-19 testing

News

Unopposed Wyoming state Rep. Roy Edwards dies on election day

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Republican was running unopposed for a fourth, two-year term. The Campbell County Republican Party precinct committee will select three people who are qualified to fill the vacancy and the county commission will pick one of the three to serve in the state House.

News

Warm weather brings out the golfers

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Golfers enjoy the warm weather

News

Buffalo Crossing, a new development on the south side of Rapid City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Many more tenants will start construction in the next few weeks.

Latest News

News

The Black Hills see huge interest from companies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
And it’s not just companies that want to move here, people from coast to coast want to make their way to the Black Hills.

News

State reports increase in current hospitalizations, 1,004 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,004 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as current hospitalizations increased to 480.

News

Business owners confident voters will not trash storefronts despite bitter election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Many downtown stores and restaurants we spoke to said they are not worried about voters taking their anger out on buildings should their favored candidate lose the 2020 United States presidential election.

News

What you need to know before heading to polls in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota voters have many big decisions to make in the 2020 election, including the future of marijuana laws in South Dakota and which representatives to send to Congress.

News

South Dakota voters queue up at polling places

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Voters were greeted with long lines at many polling locations across South Dakota Tuesday.

News

Rapid City is rapidly changing with growth all across the city

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
One development company is giving the city a new look.