Rapid City man invovled in fatal two-vehicle crash

KIMBALL, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City semi-truck driver was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash near Kimball late Thursday.

A Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, driven by Edward Herring, 60, of Rapid City, was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it was struck by a 2014 Toyota 4 Runner SUV that was westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Adrian Jordan, 30, of Warwick, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Herring was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken by ambulance to the Chamberlain hospital.

Both eastbound lanes were closed to traffic for a time after the crash.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

