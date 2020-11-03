Rapid City is rapidly changing with growth all across the city

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dream Design International says they have ten projects going on just in Rapid City ranging from the construction of 1,600 apartments, a large number of houses, and many businesses all valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.

The development company says they are using most of the major contracting companies in the Black Hills and even one from Wyoming bringing in many jobs to help develop the Black Hills area.

But once the jobs are done, even more jobs will be available with those new businesses and they say this is just the beginning.

“Our community is being discovered and we will see a lot more diversified economy than what we had over the last five or six decades," says President of Dream Design International Hani Shafai.

Shafai says he is excited to see all these projects done.

