Rapid City Council delays land swap vote due to many on the council needing more time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City Council voted Monday night, in a six to three vote, to delay the resolution that would return part of the 1,200 acres from the Indian Boarding School back to the Native Americans due to many of the council members needing more time to gather information.

Local business owners, Lakota Elders, and the community spent more than two hours talking with the council about what this land means to them.

The community is looking to use the land to build a Native American Center with workforce development, support, and youth programs but is now delayed.

“And I think that it’s better for this community as a whole to do this for Native people and Non-Native people to make this community a better place for all of us. That’s what we want, we want to stop all this negative between the two groups of people it’s time," says Lakota Elder Bev Warne.

The vote was pushed back to the November 10th working session at City Hall.

