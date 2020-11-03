Meade School Board will discuss COVID-19 testing during Monday’s meeting

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA)- COVID-19 testing could soon be conducted throughout schools in the Meade School district.

“State has what’s called a rapid testing program, and so they received the test from the federal government and then they sent the test to each school. Originally it was going to be based on last year’s enrollment up to two tests per student. So if we had 3,000 kids, we would get about 6,000 tests. They thought that was way more than we would ever need, so then they backed it down to about one per student,” says the superintendent for the Meade School District, Don Kirkegaard.

At this time, no decision has been made on whether the district will use the tests or send them back.

Kirkegaard says they will discuss the options at a school board meeting Monday.

If the district does go through with the testing, it would only be available to people showing symptoms.

“If you were in school. You were showing symptoms you can come in and get tested, and then the results are rapid. And so it’s within 30 minutes. You get the results right away, and you can decide based on that test whether the student has COVID or not.” says Kirkegaard.

Kirkegaard says they’re appreciative of the tests, but he has some concerns.

“We do not want sick kids and sick teachers coming to school to get tested. We’ve done a good job of trying to encourage sick kids to stay home, and so that’s our biggest concern,” says Kirkegaard.

Once again, the school board will discuss COVID-19 testing during their meeting on Monday.

