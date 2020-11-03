Advertisement

Kanye West votes for himself for president

The rapper only made the ballot in 12 states
Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states.
Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states.(Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kanye West voted for the first time in a presidential election on Tuesday – and he voted for himself.

“God is so good,” West tweeted. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me.”

The rapper and White House wannabe chronicled his election experience on Twitter.

West announced his candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

As a result, Yeezy had to write in his own name in his home precinct.

West wrapped up his voting pictorial with a picture of himself, wearing a black mask, a blue hoodie and an “I Voted” sticker.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The automated calls were placed to residents in nearly 90 percent of U.S. area codes.

National Politics

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

News

Rapid City man invovled in fatal two-vehicle crash

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it was struck by a 2014 Toyota 4 Runner SUV that was westbound in the eastbound lanes near Kimball.

National Politics

Trump or Biden? Big turnout, few hiccups as voters choose

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

Latest News

News

Meade School Board will discuss COVID-19 testing during Monday’s meeting

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
COVID-19 testing

National

Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.

News

Unopposed Wyoming state Rep. Roy Edwards dies on election day

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Republican was running unopposed for a fourth, two-year term. The Campbell County Republican Party precinct committee will select three people who are qualified to fill the vacancy and the county commission will pick one of the three to serve in the state House.

News

Warm weather brings out the golfers

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Golfers enjoy the warm weather

National

People place ‘I voted’ stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite after casting ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHAM Staff
Voters visited women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite to pay tribute to her after casting their ballots.

News

Buffalo Crossing, a new development on the south side of Rapid City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Many more tenants will start construction in the next few weeks.