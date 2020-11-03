Advertisement

Guns were stolen from a business in Sturgis Sunday morning

Around 2:30 A.M. Sunday, police were dispatched to Sturgis Guns on Lazelle Street after a motion alarm went off.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nov. 2, 2020
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - A handful of guns were stolen in Sturgis early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 A.M. Sunday, police were dispatched to Sturgis Guns on Lazelle Street after a motion alarm went off. Upon arrival, police found the glass front door broken and checked the scene. Police don’t know exactly how many firearms were stolen but some of the firearms were pistols and AR-style rifles. Sturgis Police

Chief Geody VanDewater said it’s concerning when anything is stolen, especially guns.

“It is a concern because we don’t know where those guns are going to end up or where they’re going to go or who’s hands, they’re going to fall into, so it is a concern," said VanDewater. "I do believe that they went in there with the motive of using these guns to purchase drugs, would be my opinion.”

VanDewater said the department is working with the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms unit from Rapid City and if the community knows anything or sees anything suspicious, to reach out.

