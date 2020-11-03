Group assembles at City Hall, say they are ‘protesting for their rights’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 20 people to walk to the Trump Shop on Election Day.

The group says they are “protesting for their rights.”

“We don’t think Trump should have another four years of presidency,” someone told KOTA Territory News on Facebook Live.

Specifically, the group is against re-electing President Donald Trump because he “violates” certain rights.

They are also holding signs for Biden, Women’s Rights and Black Lives Matter.

Some of the people are not old enough to vote, though.

The group is walking to the Trump Shop on Mountain View Road. The Walk will be around 1.6 miles.

