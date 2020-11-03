Gov. Mark Gordon quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon possibly came into contact with COVID-19 and has entered a 14-day quarantine, according to his office.

While in a meeting, where COVID-19 best practices were followed, his office says the exposure happened, According to KTVQ. Another possible exposure could have been when Gov. Gordon met with the White House pandemic response coordinator, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The governor took a rapid COVID-19 test at the Laramie County Health Department after learning about the exposure. He tested negative and is awaiting the results from his second test, said KTVQ.

The self-isolation will last until Nov. 11, or 14 days following the possible exposure.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.