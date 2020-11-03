Advertisement

Cruise lines cancel U.S. sailings through end of 2020

The CDC issued new requirements last week
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Cruise lines serving the United States have canceled sailings through at least the end of the year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new requirements for the resumption of operations.

Sailings were set to resume December 1.

While the CDC technically lifted a ban on sailings to and from U.S. ports, it also raised concerns about the safety of such travel while COVID cases surge worldwide.

The move prompted the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) to hit pause.

“CLIA Cruise Line members will use the remainder of the year to prepare for the implementation of extensive measures to address COVID-19 safety with the guidance of outside public health experts and the CDC,” the group said.

All the cruise line brands for Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian are impacted.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

Updated: moments ago
|
By PHILIPP JENNE and GEIR MOULSON
Witnesses described dozens of screaming people fleeing the sounds of gunshots Monday night in a nightlife district crowded with revelers enjoying the last hours before a coronavirus lockdown.

National

Cranes lift Dutch runaway train off whale sculpture

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The front carriage of a Dutch metro train that landed on a sculpture of a whale’s tail after plowing through the end of an elevated section of rails was painstakingly lifted clear of the artwork Tuesday and lowered to the ground.

National

Powerful Hurricane Eta rips ashore into Nicaragua

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Humpback whale knocks over kayakers in California

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KMPH Staff
Their ordeal was caught on camera. From the angle of the video, it almost looks as if the whale had swallowed them.

National

Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 3-year-old girl's rescue came a day after a 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were also pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in the city.

Latest News

National Politics

Pro-Trump messages painted on headstones at Jewish cemetery

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Grand Rapids police spokesman Sgt. John Wittkowski says officers found six headstones spray-painted with “relatively new” red paint on Monday.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Humpback whale knocks over kayakers in California

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
What started as a peaceful morning of kayaking turned into a close call with a humpback whale for two California women.

National Politics

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

National Politics

USPS reports drop in on-time ballot deliveries ahead of Election Day

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Scores have been steadily declining since Wednesday when the Post Service reported it moved 97% of ballots on time.

News

What you need to know before heading to polls in South Dakota

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota voters have many big decisions to make in the 2020 election, including the future of marijuana laws in South Dakota and which representatives to send to Congress.

National Politics

US voters mark end of election like no other at the polls

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.